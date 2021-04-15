African Artists and Processes: P. Wamaitha Ng’ Abha’ and Alexandre Kungu Mwilambwe

HARLEM, NY – Calabar Gallery is pleased to present African Artists and Processes: P. WAMAITHA NG’ANG’A and ALEXANDRE KYUNGU MWILAMBWE, our first exhibition since the pandemic. This exhibition introduces the work of two emerging artists: Kenyan-British photographer P. Wamaitha Ng’ang’a and Congolese artist, Alexandre Kyungu Mwilambwe, and is curated by Atim Annette Oton.

P. Wamaitha Ng’ang’a’s work in photography are personal, investigative conversations using self-portraiture as a form of art therapy and symbolism communication. They explore the interconnections of nature, spirituality and healing. From her Metamorphosis, Seasons, to Eden’Nosono series, she illustrates through images the personal catharsis and reconciliation of the physical and psychological journey as she deals with her health. Her Dark Matter portraits deal significantly with body image and body positivity. Her scoliosis and Poland Syndrome conditions led to a negative and distorted body image of herself. “I’m on a quest to understand the effect of deformities on body image whilst advocating for body positivity – the acceptance of all bodies regardless of physical ability, size, gender, race, or appearance.”

Alexandre Kyungu Mwilambwe’s work is about the juxtaposing of modern urban space and scarification, an African traditional cultural system of body marking. It serves as a cartographic essay dealing with intimate thoughts and deep questions about our lives in these times. His work functions as a “cartographic essay”, in which he tries to build a new global world while merging and juxtaposing the maps of different cities. It is a way for him to question the city and the mapping of the city, to erase the boundaries between people, and give birth to a single territory in the imaginary space of his work. Using history, cartography and memory, Alexandre Mwilambwe explores the relationship between people and existing spaces through the art of Nzoloko, which means scarification in Lingala language and an ancestral practice where a knife is used to incise the body, leaving scars. The marks left on the skin serve to identify individuals’ ethnicity. It is African symbolism that distinguishes individuals from one another. The appropriation of Nzoloko in his artwork is used to disguise political boundaries and the body within these spaces.

The intentional pairing of these two African artists by curator Atim Annette Oton as the first exhibition at Calabar Gallery is about exploring the connection of Africans working globally using identity and process to create new work and new visual language and representation while living in the continent and the diaspora, one in Congo and one in London. The exhibition though modest captures the of these two emerging artists who signed with the gallery after showing at Prizm Art Fair in Miami in December 2020. For Alexandre Kyungu Mwilambwe, it is his third exhibition in the New York City area; he was part of a group show at Five Myles Gallery in Brooklyn in 2019, he did a residency at Omi in Ghent and showed at Wavehill. For Wamaitha Ng’ang’a, this is her second showing in New York, she was an artist who participated in Amref Artball in 2020.

About P. Wamaitha Ng’ang’a:

P. Wamaitha Ng’ang’a (born 1982) is a Kenyan-British visual artist and photographer based in London, England. Using mixed media and photography, Wamaitha creates works that confront contemporary issues on women and children rights, social, political and environmental issues and cultural identity. She also works with self-portraiture in the realm of art therapy and symbolism communication, exploring the interconnections of nature, spirituality and healing. This process is a personal catharsis and reconciliation of the physical and psychological journey as she deals with her health. She studied Photography (First class BA Hons) and Media, Campaigning and Social Change (MA) at the University of Westminster, England.

About Alexandre Kyungu Mwilambwe

Alexandre Kyungu Mwilambwe (born in 1992, Kinshasa D.R.Congo) lives and works in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. He studied art at the Academy of Fine Arts in Kinshasa. He is co-founder of the group Vision Total (vi.to) and works in collaboration with Kin Art Studio (KAS). Alexandre Kyungu has participated in several group exhibitions and artist residencies in his country and abroad, to name but a few: In 2020, he recently presented his work in a group show, Art Off-Screen, organized by Eileen Jeng Lynch, curator of visual arts at Wavehill in New York. In 2020, he participated in a group show Africa Art Auction organized by Atim Annette Oton (Calabar Gallery) in New York. In March 2020, his work was included in a group show: Doors, Eyes and Marks Tribal at AKKA Project Gallery in Dubai. In 2020, he participated in a group show “trajectory” organized by Charlotte Kotik and William Corwin (Five Myles gallery) in Brooklyn, and in the same year he presented his work in the International Biennale of Congo “transition” in Kinshasa, organized by KinArtStudio. In 2019, his work was included in the art fair AKAA Paris by Gallery Angalia.

About Calabar Gallery

Calabar Gallery showcases contemporary African Artists and African Diaspora artists globally. Curated by Atim Annette Oton, each artist selected has work that deals with the complexities of the African experience. Based in Harlem, work featured is inspired and influenced by black African culture globally with a focus on dynamic ideas about art and society. Work includes paintings, sculptures, watercolors, drawings, pastels, prints, photographs, mixed media works and installations. Calabar Gallery represents underserved artists locally and globally: African, African American and Caribbean artists, with the mission of providing a place for community, exhibition, creative initiatives and projects. Follow Calabar Gallery on Facebook and Instagram @calabargallery.

Opening: April 17, 1pm to 7 pm (RSVP info@calabargallery.com)

Gallery hours are Wednesday – Saturday, 12 pm to 7 pm, Sunday 1pm to 6pm.

Exhibition ends May 16, 2021

For press or sales inquiries please email info@calabargallery.com

