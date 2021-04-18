Again, EFCC Raises Alarm Over Fake Bawa Twitter Account

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, wishes to notify the public about the emergence of a number of fake Twitter accounts masquerading as genuine Twitter handle of the Executive Chairman, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Some of the fake Twitter accounts include: @AbdurasheedBawa, @AbdulrBawa and @AbdulRashidBawa1.

One of the fake twitter handles: @AbdulRashidBaw1, which was created in February following the appointment of Bawa as EFCC Chair, has witnessed a steady stream of followers, an indication that many have been hoodwinked into believing they were dealing with the EFCC Chair.

The Commission is alarmed that this prank by unscrupulous elements is unwittingly exposing suspecting citizens to potentially grievous manipulation by fraudsters.

Against this background, it is imperative to again warn that, these Twitter accounts are fake and have no link whatsoever with Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, Executive Chairman, EFCC.

Those following the fake twitter accounts are therefore doing so at their own risk.

In the same vein, the Commission wishes to remind the promoters of the fake twitter accounts that their actions amount to impersonation or identity theft which is a criminal offence under the Cybercrime (Prohibition , Prevention, Etc.,) Act 2015.

They are warned to desist or risk the full wrath of the law.