Sunday, April 18, 2021
Nigerian Troops Imposes Strict Measures after Attack on Kumuya Military Base

…trail fleeing insurgents in Yobe

The Nigerian Troops have restricted movement along Damaturu-Damboa-Biu Road following attacks by members of ISWAP/Boko Haram on a Kumuya military base in Yobe State.

PRNigeria gathered that the terrorists struck when some special forces of the 27 Task Force Brigade, deployed at Buni Gari had gone out on clearing Patrol in the axis.

The terrorists aided by local informants and sympathisers stormed Kumuya community, attacked ‘harmless’ villagers, the military base and destroyed heavy military equipments

During the attack, the terrorists used heavy weapons in destroying military equipment and patrolled the community to prevent the reinforcement of soldiers. Yet, the troops that were already on ground still came out and engaged them. The insurgents were eventually overpowered by Nigerian troops mobilized to reinforce those initially at the base.

Though it was learnt that a section of the military base at Kumuya was razed down during the attack, PRNigeria could not confirm the number of casualties recorded by troops, at press time.

