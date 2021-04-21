Adedimeji, APU V-C bags International award on education

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

Ilorin, April 20, 2021 Prof. Mahfouz Adedimeji, the Vice-Chancellor, Ahman Pategi University (APU), Ilorin., has won the International Chartered World Learned Society (ICWLS) award of ”The Most Notable and Top Distinguished Educator of the 21st Century”.

The Society, in a letter of award signed by Prof. Boselin Prabhu, and addressed to Adedimeji, also stated that he had been conferred with the Life Fellowship of the Society (in the field of English Language).

ICWLS is a United States-based organisation with offices in Africa, Asia, Europe and Oceania.

The Society is a worldwide independent organisation, self-governing, pan-discipline educational charity according to the European convention on the recognition of the legal personality of international non-governmental organisations.

The society provides public benefits including expert scholars’ advice on a variety of public issues related to sciences, engineering, health sciences, arts, humanities, social sciences and so on.

It draws up considerable strength of distinguished scholars all over the world.

Prof. Bashir Aremu, the World Grand President of the society, while conferring the awards on Adedimeji on Tuesday in Ilorin, said the recognitions were based on his contributions to the global knowledge industry.

Aremu, also Vice-Chancellor, Crown University Int’l Chartered Inc, Santa Cruz, Argentina, said Adedimeji was a shining example of diligence, excellence and competence from whom the present and future generations will continue to draw inspiration.

He urged the recipient not to relent on his efforts of adding value to humanity.

Responding, Adedimeji appreciated the grand president and the ICWLS Board of Directors for recognising him.

”This honour is that of Ahman Pategi University, which l am privileged to serve as pioneer Vice-Chancellor.

”I am willing to leverage the membership of the consortium in achieving the tripartite mandate of my university viz teaching, research and community service,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the insignia of the awards included certificates, a half moon glass, a muffler, a silver medal, a plaque and other instruments of the society.

The items were presented to Adedimeji in recognition of “the avocation, enthusiasm and reputation” of the honouree.

