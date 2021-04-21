Customs Strike Force intercepts 513 bags of foreign rice

By Bushrah Yusuf-Badmus

Ilorin, April 20, 2021 The Nigeria Customs Service, Zone B Strike Force Team, says it has intercepted 513 bags of 50kg foreign rice from smugglers on Monday.

The Coordinator of the Team, DC Oseni Olorukooba, while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Ilorin, said that the seizures with Duty Paid Value of N22,581,500 were intercepted on the Jenkunu-Malete-Bani axis of the state.

Olorukooba attributed the seizure to the resilience, commitment and dedication of their officers and men, who put in their best to ensure that the job was done.

“At 9.00 p.m. on April 19, based on intelligent report of nefarious activities of economy saboteurs along Jekunu-Malete-Bani axis of Kwara, a team of officers were quickly dispatched to the area.

“Two Toyota Canters, one with Registration No KCH 176 XA, while the second one without number, were intercepted and a large quantity of foreign par boiled rice yet to be loaded into vehicles were also intercepted.

“On sighting the officers, the drivers to the two Canter trucks abandoned the vehicles and fled the scene.

“After a short period, the drivers mobilised a large mob of organised smugglers and errant youths armed with sticks, stones and locally made weapons, to attack the operatives.

“We immediately called for reinforcement from FOU, Customs Police, Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT) and Kwara Area Command before we could evacuate and manoeuvre our way out.

“After physical examination, a total of 513 bags of foreign par boiled rice with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N22,581,500 were discovered,” Olorukooba said.

The commandant stated that they were determined to maintain the offensive against the smugglers, no matter the level of threats they continuously sent their way.

According to him, the Strike Force Zone B, Kwara axis of the team, would leave no stone unturned to actualise the mandate of the Comptroller-General of Customs.

“The strike force will continue to reinvigorate strategies that will enhance our performance.

“We will continue to make strategic seizures that have positive consequences on national security and economy.

“This will be in support of the current administration that has zero tolerance for corruption and revenue leakages in all its ramifications, and the Comptroller-General Strike Force is committed to enforcing same.”

Naija247news reports that the Comptroller-General Strike Force was set up on April 2, 2020, with the mandate of complementing the effort of existing commands nationwide; prevent revenue leakages and other anti-smuggling activities.