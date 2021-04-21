Kwara Govt inducts 129 doctors, nurses, others

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

Ilorin, April 20, 2021 (NAN) The Kwara Government on Tuesday began the induction of 129 health workers recently recruited into the state cvil service.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the induction ceremony was held at the General Hospital, Ilorin.

Dr Sa’ad Aluko, the Director-General of Kwara State Hospital Management Board, said the move was a step meant to improve patient-to-health giver ratio and better medical service delivery in the state.

“We have recruited at least 90 nurses, 19 doctors and at least 20 other allied workers.

“All together, we are recruiting into primary and secondary health facilities and the number will keep increasing,” he said.

According to him, the government saw the need for us to improve healthcare services in the state and repair more hospitals.

“So, our services have been increasing. People are having more confidence in our services and this has increased patients’ patronage,” he said.

Aluko, who commended the strides of the Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration in the sector, urged the new health workers to deliver on their mandate which is to save lives.

“Essentially, every single individual appointed into the service has family members who access healthcare in our hospitals.

“So, as you start working with us, you are also serving your people. We all know the attitude of public institutions when it comes to nursing care,” he said.

Aluko urged the people to have more confidence in the state health institutions, adding that the health care givers will be reoriented to be more humane in their service delivery.

He advised the inductees to be ambassadors of the state government, urging them to be of best behaviour at all times.

“You are to let patients know that they are valued and important and as tax payers they deserve the best treatment. So, we will take you through the ethics and standard we expect in the state,” he said.

Mrs Florence Adeniran, the state Director of Nursing Services, reminded the inductees that they were employed to enhance healthcare delivery in the state.

“We expect them to perform well because structures are already on ground. But without structures and without human resources, nothing can happen.

“Now that the state government is employing doctors, nurses and other health workers, we hope healthcare services and healthcare system are going to improve,” she said.

Dr Femi Johnson, the Director of Medical Services at the Health Management Board, said nothing was more laudable than the government recruiting medical professionals into the service.

He observed that since the beginning of the present administration one of the key areas that the government has prioritisedis the health sector.

“At General Hospital Ilorin, there are several places under renovation. Currently, we are planning for Cardio-renal unit at the hospital.

“We have also secured approval for postgraduate programme for doctors in family medicine and obstetrics and gynaecology,” he said.

Johnson added that the governor has also thought it wise to expand the ophthalmology services in the state.

”Kwara state is known in this region for success in ophthalmic care and government is riding on that to continue to dictate the pace by expanding those services,” he said