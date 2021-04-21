Nembe Lawyers in Bayelsa seek end to armed agitation in N/Delta region

By Nathan Nwakamma

Yenagoa, April 20, 2021 Lawyers from Nembe in Bayelsa, under the aegis of Nembe SE Lawyers Forum, has called for an end to violent agitation in the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

Chief Serena Dokubo-Spiff, a Leader of the Forum, made the call at a virtual news conference in Yenogoa on Tuesday.

Dokubo-Spiff, a traditional ruler in the Nembe, expressed the lawyers’s commitment to the enthronement of an era of lawful conflict resolution.

He noted that given the region’s rich natural endowments of oil, gas, and maritime potentials, the people would reap immense benefits if the resources were harnessed in an atmosphere of peace.

According to him, there are so many economic opportunities in the area but regretted the dearth of capacity on the part of legal practitioners to leverage on them.

He said that the Nembe SE Forum had concluded plans to build the capacity of lawyers to drive the development of the Niger Delta region and reposition the area to attract more investments.

Dokubo-Spiff said that the forum had scheduled a professional development and networking session for May 3 with the theme: “Law Practice in Contemporary Times”.

He said that this was to enhance the skills and preparedness of lawyers in the emerging environment.

“The era of violent agitation is over. The narrative used to be armed struggle to attract attention before dialogue and that approach is counter-productive, we are working to change the narrative.

“As lawyers, we are trained to resolve conflicts and we are using our training to ensure that our people have maximum benefit from natural endowments in the Nembe Kingdom.

“The multi-purpose event will involve all segments of the Nembe people, operators of oil and gas fields in the area, policy makers, investors, and potential investors as well as the leadership of the judiciary,” Dokubo-Spiff said.

Also, Mr Iniruo Wills, the Planning Team Lead for the event, disclosed that the Nembe SE Lawyers Forum was working to harness the expertise of professional groups from the area to drive the process of development.

He pledged to work with all segments of the society in Nembe and stakeholders to integrate the people into the value chain of every economic activity in the area.

Dr Jacob Beredugo, Chairman of the forum also explained that the sessions at the event would also be connected virtually to enable members of Nembe SE in the diaspora and other parts of the country to participate.

Related