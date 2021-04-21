Schneider Electric Partners Arravo on Micro Data Centre

Schneider Electric has partnered Arravo IT Solution company to launch its 6U wall-mount EcoStruxure Micro Data Centre, which eliminates organisation’s information technology (IT) closet and allows edge computing and networking equipment to be deployed almost anywhere
Speaking about the new compact data centre during its launch in Lagos recently, Senior Solution Architect for Anglophone West Africa at Schneider Electric, Mr. Osita Anyabuike, said the unique low-profile design data centre, allowed heavier edge servers, networking equipment, and UPS to be safely placed high up on a wall, thus freeing up valuable floor space and out of reach of physical security threats
Additionally, our replaceable dust filter and integrated band ventilation allows the 6U wall-mount micro data center to operate in dusty and light industrial environments, such as storefronts and warehouses, as well as office environments and traditional IT environments. Using our best-in-class tools, customers can quickly
best-in-class tools, customers can quickly configure the EcoStruxure
Micro Data Centre to include a wide range of capabilities, such as
premium power protection with our APC Smart UPS battery backup
products, advanced security options with the APC net box offer, and
remote management and services enabled by its next-generation DCIM
platform,” Anyabuike said.
Chief Executive Officer of Arravo, Mr. Ayo Adegboye, said the 6U low-
profile rack micro data centre, designed for remote and branch office
operations, would be the first ever compact in sub-Saharan Africa.
He said the solution would be marketed by Arravo IT Solution company
across its wide range of customers. Arravo is therefore the technical
partner of APC By Schneider Electric that will market the product,
which supports remote office and branch office operations.
“The solution reduces opex and capex, as much as 30 per cent and it
will help customers to save space, time and energy, since the micro
data centre will eliminate server room space,” Adegboye said.
Enterprise Account Manager, West Africa, APC By Schneider Electric,
Mr. Emeka Morris Nmor, said: “The micro data has the capacity to
accommodate several servers. The capacity of any data centre
depends largely on the number of servers it can accommodate and the
capacity of the server determines the storage capacity of the data
centre. Everything that is needed in a big data centre, is embedded in
the micro data centre such as UPS, cooling system, including security
features like intrusion sensor that detects attacks as well as digital
cameras.”
Channel Sales Manager, APC By Schneider Electric, Mr. Oluwaseun
Oloyede, said: “With the advancement in technology, coupled with
emerging technologies like Internet of Things (IoTs), a lot of remote
locations and branch offices that do not have the space and the huge
resources to maintain giant size data centre, will find the micro data
centre very useful.”
