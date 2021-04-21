Schneider Electric Partners Arravo on Micro Data Centre

Schneider Electric has partnered Arravo IT Solution company to launch its 6U wall-mount EcoStruxure Micro Data Centre, which eliminates organisation’s information technology (IT) closet and allows edge computing and networking equipment to be deployed almost anywhere

Speaking about the new compact data centre during its launch in Lagos recently, Senior Solution Architect for Anglophone West Africa at Schneider Electric, Mr. Osita Anyabuike, said the unique low-profile design data centre, allowed heavier edge servers, networking equipment, and UPS to be safely placed high up on a wall, thus freeing up valuable floor space and out of reach of physical security threats

Additionally, our replaceable dust filter and integrated band ventilation allows the 6U wall-mount micro data center to operate in dusty and light industrial environments, such as storefronts and warehouses, as well as office environments and traditional IT environments. Using our best-in-class tools, customers can quickly

best-in-class tools, customers can quickly configure the EcoStruxure

Micro Data Centre to include a wide range of capabilities, such as

premium power protection with our APC Smart UPS battery backup

products, advanced security options with the APC net box offer, and

remote management and services enabled by its next-generation DCIM

platform,” Anyabuike said.

Chief Executive Officer of Arravo, Mr. Ayo Adegboye, said the 6U low-

profile rack micro data centre, designed for remote and branch office

operations, would be the first ever compact in sub-Saharan Africa.

He said the solution would be marketed by Arravo IT Solution company

across its wide range of customers. Arravo is therefore the technical

partner of APC By Schneider Electric that will market the product,

which supports remote office and branch office operations.

“The solution reduces opex and capex, as much as 30 per cent and it

will help customers to save space, time and energy, since the micro

data centre will eliminate server room space,” Adegboye said.

Enterprise Account Manager, West Africa, APC By Schneider Electric,

Mr. Emeka Morris Nmor, said: “The micro data has the capacity to

accommodate several servers. The capacity of any data centre

depends largely on the number of servers it can accommodate and the

capacity of the server determines the storage capacity of the data

centre. Everything that is needed in a big data centre, is embedded in

the micro data centre such as UPS, cooling system, including security

features like intrusion sensor that detects attacks as well as digital

cameras.”

Channel Sales Manager, APC By Schneider Electric, Mr. Oluwaseun

Oloyede, said: “With the advancement in technology, coupled with

emerging technologies like Internet of Things (IoTs), a lot of remote

locations and branch offices that do not have the space and the huge

resources to maintain giant size data centre, will find the micro data

centre very useful.”