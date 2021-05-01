Ahiazu lauds Uzodimma’s achievements, pledges support to Governor

Political leaders and people of Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State have commended Governor Hope Uzodimma over what they described as his unprecedented achievements in the state in his one year in office despite obvious challenges.

They made the commendation at the headquarters of the Council in Afor Oru on Monday when the Special Adviser to the

Governor on Political Matters, Dr. Bathos Nwadfike and his team took the administration’s 3-R Mantra (Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery) to the good people of Ahiazu for sensitisation.

The people who turned out in their numbers commended Governor Uzodimma for his efforts in returning government to the people by ensuring that grass roots participation is given pride of place in his administration.

They lauded Governor Uzodimma for his giant strides in the area of road infrastructure, medical infrastructure which they said have changed the face of Imo State and pleaded with him to also look the direction of the local government areas, particularly Ahiazu, as regards road rehabilitation.

The people assured the Governor of their total support and loyalty, noting that Governor Uzodimma’s government has shown, not only to be fair to them, but committed to the welfare and well being of the entire people of Imo State.

They also urged the governor not to be distracted by the recent reported cases of insecurity in the state which they said were mostly politically-motivated, pledging to work with the government to ensure that Ahiazu in particular and Imo State in general are secured.

They commended Governor Uzodimma for the opportunity given to Ahiazu sons and daughters to be part of his administration, noting that he will not regret his choice of appointees from Ahiazu.

Most of the leaders who spoke like Chief Leo Okeahialam said they are optimistic that Ahiazu would be better off under Governor Uzodimma.

Okeahialam said Governor Uzodimma is no only a good man, but a kind man who feels the pains of other people and always ready to assist. He therefore urged the people not to be deceived by those who pretend to love them when they do not.

Earlier, Dr. Nwadike admonished the people of Ahiazu to have implicit trust in Governor Uzodimma, saying that he not only loves them, but will attend to their needs as their governor.

He reiterated that the sensitization programme was not only aimed at interfacing with the people to know what their expectations are from government, but to raise leaders among them who will interface with the government on their behalf as Ambassadors of the Shared Prosperity agenda of Governor Uzodimma.

Interim Management Chairman of Ahiazu LGA, Chief Larry Chikwe thanked Dr. Nwadike and his team for finding time to visit Ahiazu, saying that the Council is one of the most politically sensitive in Imo with large followers of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Chief Chikwe assured on behalf of the Council that Ahiazu will not let the Governor down.

The high point of the sensitisation exercise was the unveiling of the Shared Prosperity Ambassadors for Ahiazu LGA which has Chief Jude Egwim (aka Ezeala) as the coordinator.

Chief Egwim assured the Governor that under his watch as the Apex Leader of the Shared Prosperity Agenda, he should count on Ahiazu as a partner.,

Among Ahiazu key appointees who witnessed the occasion were the Chief Press Secretary/Special Adviser (Media) to the Governor, Hon (Chief) Oguwike Nwachuku and the Special Adviser, Abuja Liaison, Hon (Dr.) Jim Imo.