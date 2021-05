BUA Cement Plc released its Q1 2021 Unaudited results for the period ended March 31st, 2021.

Key Highlights

Revenue grew by 13% to N61bn from N54bn in the previous quarter.

Profit before tax grew by 23% to N25bn.

Profit after tax grew by 13% to N22.4bn.

Net Assets grew by 5.9% from N376bn to N398bn.