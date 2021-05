FBN Holdings Plc released its Q1 2021 Unaudited results for the period ended March 31st, 2021.

Key Highlights

Gross Earnings declined by -14.5% to N137bn from N160bn in the previous quarter.

Profit before tax declined by 34% to N19bn.

Profit after tax declined by 39% to N16bn.

Net Assets declined by -0.04% from N765.2bn to N764.8bn.