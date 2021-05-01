Kano health care board sacks 4 over misconduct

By Aisha Ahmed

Kano, April 30, 2021 The Kano State Primary Health Care Management Board has sacked four members of its staff over offences that contravene the state civil service regulations.

This is contained in a statement issued by the board’s Public Relations Officer, Maikudi Marafa, on Friday.

Marafa said that the decision was taken following recommendations of the Governing board and the Disciplinary Advisory Committee constituted to investigate cases affecting the staff.

“Upon confirmation of the allegations by the committee, the affected members of staff were henceforth relieved of their appointments with Kano state Primary Health Care Management Board.’’

Marafa said that one of them was sacked after he was charged with rape.

He said that two of the staff were fired for fraudulently using details of other staff to obtain loans.

He added that one other was charged with the conduct of private practice and abortion.

According to Marafa, the affected staff were found to have committed offences non-pardonable in the rules and regulations governing state civil service.

He advised staff of the board to conduct themselves professionally as the board would not condone any misconduct.

