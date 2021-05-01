NLNG targets eradication of malaria from Bonny Island by 2030

By Solomon Asowata

Lagos, April 29,2021 The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited says it is targeting to make its host community, Bonny Island in Rivers State, free of Malaria by 2030 towards its vision of developing the island into a megacity.

A statement posted on the NLNG website on Thursday said the Managing Director of NLNG, Mr Tony Attah, made this known during a recent event to commemorate the 2021 World Malaria Day.

Attah said the NLNG had outlined several disease abatement programmes designed to guarantee community health and build conducive business and trade environment for the Bonny kingdom.

According to him, the health investments take budget from broader corporate social responsibility structure of the company, and fits into long term programmes to reclaim and restore the glory days of the coastal bay as a global commercial hub and tourist destination.

Attah said: “The Bonny-Dubai vision is one that seeks to upscale Bonny to a major investment destination, diversify its economy from reliance on oil and gas, to other areas such as tourism, especially with its rich history and tourism potential.

“It also aims to develop a highly skilled populace resulting in low unemployment rate, create a strong infrastructural base and improve the quality of life of its people.

“Building a healthy community that is free from malaria scourge has become strategic in realising the vision.

“Given the peculiar disposition of the Island as a wetland in the rainforest, bordered by the Atlantic, the body of water in the community is a favorable environment for mosquitoes, making the prevalence of malaria inevitable.

“It is therefore imperative that Nigeria LNG champions this ambition to secure a malaria-free community, in support of our vision of making Bonny a tourist haven that is comparable to Dubai.”

Also, Mrs Eyono Fatayi-Williams, NLNG General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, said that malaria was a common illness in the Bonny communities.

“It is also a leading cause of illness, death, and loss of economic productivity, “she added.