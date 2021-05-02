Insecurity: Nothing wrong seeking support from foreign countries – Don

By Toba Ajayi

Ilorin, May 1, 2021 Prof. Abdulrauf Ambali, the Director, Academic Planning, Kwara State University, Malete, says there is nothing wrong to seek help from foreign countries to tackle insecurity in Nigeria.

Ambali stated this on Saturday in Ilorin at the ‘Event for Workers Day Dialogue 02’, with the theme: Securing the Security Community.

Naija247news reports that the programme was organised by the Nigerian Workforce Strategy and Enlightenment Centre (NIWOSEC).

Ambali, who was the guest speaker at the event, said that Nigeria needed more foreign experts to tackle insecurity as the situation was getting worst.

“I don’t see anything bad in seeking foreign experts and forces to join hands. Many people condemn the act, but it is a good idea, if they can come in.

“This is the right time to cry out and seek help, wherever the help is. Nobody is safe again in the country. We hear and read everyday cases of kidnapping, insurgency and Boko Haram taking over communities.

“At least, there was a time Nigerian forces joined hands to tackle apartheid in South Africa. So we can also call on the advanced nations to help us out of this mess. There is no shame in doing that,” he said.

The don however advised government o provide basic social amenities and ensure even distribution of resources to curb rising tension occasioned by insecurity in the country.

He added that lack of access to good roads, water supply, lack of shelter, electricity, schools and jobs for the teeming population have forced youths to seek alternative means of survival.

“We are not safe when the graduates don’t get jobs. Hunger can force someone to accept any offer without considering the outcome.

“It is time for government to do something on time to tackle the high rate of poverty and see how automatically the insecurity will reduce,” he said.

In his remarks, Dr David Ehindero, Lead Strategist, NIWOSEC, and the convener, Workers Day Dialogue, expressed dissatisfaction over the way security personnel, particularly policemen, were being treated.

Ehindero, who argued that law enforcement agents deserved to be treated with dignity, however said some bad eggs among other refined officers, should be checked.

He also enjoined government to attach importance to the welfare of the law enforcement agents in order to encourage them to do more.

The convener explained that the programme was organised by NIWOSEC to promote cooperation and integration of Nigerian workers for National unity and development.

He disclosed that the programme was to draw government’s attention to the welfare and operational needs of security agents for better performance.