May Day: Tambuwal seeks harmonious relationship with workers

By Muhammad Nasir

Sokoto May 1, 2021 Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Saturday appealed for more support from civil servants to improve the existing industrial harmony in the state.

Tambuwal made the request in his address during the 2021 Workers Day celebration in Sokoto.

He said that the appeal was in consideration of the state government priority to the activities of the labour unions.

“As we are all aware, the progress of every state and nation is to a large extent dependent on skilled manpower that can channel available resource towards productive activities.

“It is with this consideration that our administration had given high priority to the activities of the Labour Unions.

The union’s role is indeed, important to the development and welfare of the workforce.”

The governor represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Munir Dan’iya, stated that his administration would continue to maintain cordial working relationship with labour unions in the state.

“As a democratic government, our priority has always been the improvement of the welfare of all the citizens.

“These objectives cannot be achieved without a strong civil service that has the will and determination to move our state forward.

“Moreover, we are in place to serve the public and ensure that, their socio-economic condition has improved.

‘This can only be achieved with a motivated, committed, dedicated and disciplined workforce in the state,” he added.

Tambuwal listed some of the state government achievements to include, prompt payment of salaries and pension and implementation of new minimum wage.

Others include; granting approval to secure N2 billion loan for purchase of 10,000 motorcycles for distribution to civil servants.

The loan was through the state chapter of NLC.

The government has also commenced the sales of government quarters and allocation of new ones to workers.

He appreciated the people of the state particularly civil servants and labour leaders for the suppirt accorded to his administration.

In his address, the state NLC Chairman, Mr. Aminu Umar, drew the attention of the government on the need to review pension in line with the new national minimum wage.

Umar urged the state government intervene on the epileptic electricity supply in the state.

“We are not unaware of security challenges that constitutes an ill wind that blows across the state and indeed the country in general.

“We wish to commend the effort made so far by the state government and encourage it to explore more avenues that will bring an end to the prevailing situation,” he said.