Monday, May 17, 2021
Politics & Govt NewsPolitical parties

Ogun LG poll holds July 24 – OGSIEC Chairman

By Naija247news, Nigeria
0
146

Must read

Naija247news, Nigeriahttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Olawale Jokotoye
Abeokuta, May 1, 2021 The Ogun Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) announced on Saturday that local government election into offices of Chairmen and Councillors in the state will hold on July 24.

The Ogun electoral body made the announcement through a statement in Abeokuta by its Chairman, Mr Babatunde Osibodu.

Osibodu said that OGSIEC had scheduled a briefing for Media and representatives of Political parties participating in the poll for May 4, as part of efforts to ensure transparency, free and fair electoral process.

He explained that the commission would unveil guidelines for the election at the briefing.

The chairman, therefore, requested all registered political parties wishing to participate in the election to present two representatives at the briefing which, he said, would be in strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Previous articleBayelsa: Labour hails Diri’s worker-friendly policies
Next articleTrain loaded with water pipes derails in Kaduna
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article

© Munich, LLC. All rights reserved. Pulses Pro® is a registered U.S. trademark of tagDiv, LLC.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com