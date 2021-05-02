PDP salutes resilience, patriotism of Nigerian workers

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Abuja, May 1, 2021 The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended Nigerian workers for their resilience and patriotism in the quest to move the nation forward in spite the odds.

The party saluted the workers in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan on Saturday in Abuja, to mark the 2021 Workers’ Day.

It charged workers to remain focused and undeterred in spite of what it described as a challenging environment.

“The party uses this opportunity to commend our health workers as well as others in the critical sectors of our national life for their sacrifices, particularly in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges that confront the nation at this time,” it said.

It urged the Federal Government to reciprocate the loyalty of workers by ensuring better working conditions to enable them perform their duties effectively.

“The PDP congratulates the workers and wishes them a happy and fruitful celebration.”

