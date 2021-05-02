Monday, May 17, 2021
Politics & Govt NewsPolitical parties

PDP salutes resilience, patriotism of Nigerian workers

By Naija247news, Nigeria
0
144

Must read

Naija247news, Nigeriahttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

By Emmanuel Oloniruha
Abuja, May 1, 2021 The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended Nigerian workers for their resilience and patriotism in the quest to move the nation forward in spite the odds.
The party saluted the workers in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan on Saturday in Abuja, to mark the 2021 Workers’ Day.
It charged workers to remain focused and undeterred in spite of what it described as a challenging environment.
“The party uses this opportunity to commend our health workers as well as others in the critical sectors of our national life for their sacrifices, particularly in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges that confront the nation at this time,” it said.
It urged the Federal Government to reciprocate the loyalty of workers by ensuring better working conditions to enable them perform their duties effectively.
“The PDP congratulates the workers and wishes them a happy and fruitful celebration.”

Previous articleLagos LG poll: APC chieftain demands internal democracy for credible primaries
Next articleNigerian singer Kizz Daniel celebrates 27th birthday, welcomes twins
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article

© Munich, LLC. All rights reserved. Pulses Pro® is a registered U.S. trademark of tagDiv, LLC.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com