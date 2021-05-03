Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody’s announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Seplat Petroleum Development Company PlcGlobal Credit Research — Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) has completed a periodic review of the ratings of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical unit.

Key rating considerations are summarized below.Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc’s (Seplat) B2 ratings reflect its leading exploration and production (E&P) position in Nigeria with long-term oil and gas field licensing agreements and ability to withstand low oil prices in the near term.

This is supported by short term oil hedges and contracted gas revenue representing 21% of 2020 revenue.

Seplat’s moderately positioned credit metrics and sizable unrestricted cash balances, provide a buffer against a decline in its operating cash flow from potential low oil prices over the next 18 months.

The ratings are constrained by the company’s exposure to volatile oil prices; small scale of production; and concentration to a single asset block, Oil Mining Licences (OML) 4, 38 and 41 which account for 76% of the company’s working interest production.

The rating is further constrained given the operational concentration to a single country, Nigeria with reliance on Nigerian government-owned entities for the timely payment of capital cash calls.