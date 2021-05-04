Ogun clears 1,000 hectares of land for modern farming

By Joy Akinsanya

Abeokuta, May 4, 2021 The Ogun government says it has cleared 1,000 hectares of land in preparation for modern farming technology and climate smart agriculture in the state.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Adeola Odedina, made this known on Tuesday, when he led the state agric team to inspect the land at Apojula in Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the land preparation was a major drive towards ensuring adequate food supply, job creation and industrialisation.

Odedina noted that the Gov. Dapo Abiodun-led administration had promised to engage the youth and train them to realise its agricultural agenda for the state.

Odedina disclosed that 600 hectares of the land were cleared by the state government, while the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, assisted in clearing 400 hectares.

According to him, the land will be allocated to minimum of 1,000 interested youths in the area.

He added that the governor had earlier in the year mandated the ministry to engage in Climate Smart Agriculture.

The commissioner said that this informed the ministry’s plan to take advantage of Oyan dam, close to the farmland, for irrigation.

“In Ogun, we are concentrating on our strength. We are into cassava, rice and vegetables. We want to include facilities for irrigation here so that the young farmers will not only depend on rain.

“We want young people to come here and farm, and demonstrate profitably,” he said.

Odedina, while meeting the Baale of Apojula, Chief Jelili Ogundiya, appreciated the people for accepting government’s agricultural programme in the area.

He assured that there would be provision of more potable water, as plan was underway to erect a borehole for the inhabitants of the village.

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Dotun Sorunke, described the people of the area as accommodating.

Also, Mr Yekeen Razaq, Deputy Director, Land Management, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, said that federal government’s collaboration with the state on agriculture was meant to provide sufficient food for the country and create jobs.

Responding, Ogundiya commended government for the project in the community and prayed for its successful implementation.