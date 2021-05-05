Monday, May 17, 2021
TechnologyBig Tech

Airtel Nigeria appoints C. Surendran as new MD/CEO

By Godwin Okafor
0
115

Must read

Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

Lagos, 5 May 2021: Airtel Networks Limited (Nigeria), a subsidiary of Airtel Africa plc, has announced the appointment of C. Surendran as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD and CEO) of Airtel Nigeria with effect from 1 August 2021.

In addition, Mr. Surendran will be appointed to the Executive Committee (ExCo) as Regional Operating Director, reporting to the CEO of Airtel Africa plc, and onto the Board of Airtel Networks (Nigeria) Limited.

Mr. Surendran replaces Mr. Olusegun (Segun) Ogunsanya. Mr. Olusegun (Segun) Ogunsanya will become Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Africa plc with effect from 1 October 2021, with a transition period from 1 August 2021.

Mr. Surendran has been with Bharti Airtel since 2003 and has contributed immensely in various roles across customer experience, sales and business operations. In his most recent role as CEO Karnataka, which is the largest circle in Airtel India with over $1bn in revenue, Mr. Surendran delivered exceptional performance with significant movement in Revenue Market Share (RMS) over last few years, currently at 54%. He has over 30 years of business experience, including 15 years at Xerox.

Mr. Surendran will transition into his new role from 1 June 2021 and spend the time onboarding into the business until 31 July 2021.

Previous articleNigeria, Morocco Strengthens Ties to Boost Regional Economy
Next articleUzodimma Names Prof. Dozie Vice Chancellor, Kingsley Mbadiwe University
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article

© Munich, LLC. All rights reserved. Pulses Pro® is a registered U.S. trademark of tagDiv, LLC.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com