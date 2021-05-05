CIBN seeks NDIC’s cooperation on proposed Act amendment, others

By Lydia Ngwakwe

Lagos, May 5, 2021 Dr Bayo Olugbemi, President, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has called on the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation( NDIC) to partner with the Institute to drive advocacy and consumers education.

Olugbemi made the call during a courtesy visit to the Managing Director/CEO of NDIC in Abuja.

He also solicited support of the NDIC on the proposed amendment of the CIBN Act of 2007, to enhance the power of the disciplinary tribunal to discipline erring bankers, among others.

According to him, the corporation has come up with some laudable initiatives that require partnerships.

“So, we call on the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation to partner with us to drive advocacy and consumers education on some of the laudable initiatives of the Corporation,” Olugbemi said in a statement .

The statement was issued by CIBN Head, Corporate Communications and External Relations, Mr Nelson Olagundoye, on Wednesday in Lagos.

Olugbemi commended the corporation for its consistent support for the institute toward the realisation of its mandate of determining the standards of knowledge and skills to be attained by persons seeking to become part of the banking profession.

The CIBN President also requested that the NDIC support the Institute by donating artifacts and other relevant materials to the newly established Banking Museum of the Institute.

He lauded the enormous support extended to the institute by the NDIC on strategic inputs and contributions as member(s) of the CIBN Governing Council and various Committees.

Olugbemi, while congratulating Mr Haruna Bello on his recent appointment as the Managing Director of the Corporation, said it was a reflection of his doggedness, wealth of experience and management acumen.

He assured him of the support of the Governing Council and members of CIBN.

Olugbemi said that as a member of the Council of the Institute, the Managing Director was expected to be guided always by ethics and professionalism in the discharge of his responsibilities and mandates to the stakeholders of the corporation, banking industry, and the economy at large.

In his response, Bello expressed gratitude to the institute and commended it on the level of capacity building and support for the industry.

“This visit is a testament of the institute’s continuous effort in sharing its vision and mission with the key stakeholders within the banking industry.

“This will go a long way in strengthening the existing relationship between the institute and key stakeholders in the banking industry”, he said.

Bello reassured the institute that the corporation would continue to formulate sound policies that would ensure safety within the banking industry.

He commended the institute for accrediting the NDIC Learning Centre as well as the introduction of the Banking Examiner Courses, urging it to continue to foster ethics and professionalism to promote ethical standards in the banking industry.

He gave his assurance to continually support the institute’s leadership and be more active and committed to its activities, programmes and events.