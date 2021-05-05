Rising from the regular Executive Council Meeting on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, presided over by Governor Hope Uzodimma, the government said it had approved the constitution, immediate funding and take-off of Imo State Transport Management Agency (ISTMA).

This is sequel to the earlier decision to convert 250 personnel of former Imo State Civil Guard for the take-off of the Imo State Transport Management Agency.

Briefing newsmen after the Executive Council meeting, the Imo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Chief Declan Emelumba also explianed that government had approached Access Bank Plc for a N10 billion loan payable in 12 months from the Imo State Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) so as to continue with the funding of the ongoing construction of Owerri/Okigwe and Owerri/Orlu roads valued at N55 billion.

The Commissioner also said that the loan, when obtained, will be paid directly to Craneburg Construction Company that is handling the dualization of the two major roads for Imo State.

Emelumba informed that the Executive Council also condemned in strong terms the cowardly attempted attack on the country home of the Governor by some hoodlums and miscreants in Imo State.

However, he said Council commended the gallant efforts of the Security Agencies in repelling the attacks by the hoodlums and bandits.

The Commissioner further said that the Council sympathized with the Governor and his extended family on the attack and the trauma the family must have experienced following the senseless attack on their home.

For the entire Imo people, the Council extended the Government’s condolences to all families and friends that lost their dear ones in the senseless attack and killings that took place in Imo State at the period of security breaches and in the process of security outfits trying to carry out their lawful duties, and promised that it will always do the needful to cushion the pains of the losses.

He dismissed insinuations of alleged extra judicial killings, noting that the government is mindful of its primsry constitutional responsibility to the citizenry which is protection of lives and property and cautioned against those who like to play politics with victims of unfortunate incidents arising from stray bullets.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy was joined at the briefing by the Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser To the Governor, Mr. Oguwike Nwachuku, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. C.O.C Akaolisa, Commissioner for Transport, Barr. Rex Anunobi and Commissioner for Power, Barr. Enyinnaya Onuegbu.