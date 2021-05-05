LG poll: PDP optimistic of victory in Southern Kaduna- Chieftain

By Amen Gajira

Kafanchan (Kaduna) May 5, 2021 Mr Ben Bako, a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Southern Kaduna has expressed optimistic that the party will win the June 16,local government council election in the zone.

Bako, a former state’s Commissioner for Information, made this known on Wednesday while speaking with newsmen in Kafanchan.

According to him, the PDP is the party to beat in Southern Kaduna going by its proven track record over the past 20 years.

“PDP is in firm control in the local government and in Southern Kaduna as a whole.

“The people have benefitted from the leadership of the PDP from the ward to the federal level.

“I am not expecting anything short of PDP having a clean sweep at the poll in Southern Kaduna going by our performance in this area.

“The zone has witnessed infrastructure development that everyone can see and then there has also been human capital development,” he said.

He lauded the smooth conduct of the party’s councillorship primaries in Jema’a local government area.

He called on the state electoral umpire to work towards ensuring that the will of the people was not subverted at the poll.

“There is a Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that guides the conduct of any exercise that pertains to election in the country.

“And then also, we have guidelines by the State Electoral Commission and we urge adherence to the guidelines to ensure that the