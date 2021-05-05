Uzodimma Names Prof. Dozie Vice Chancellor, Kingsley Mbadiwe University

Erudite professor of Microbiology at the Federal University of Technology Owerri, Prof Ikechukwu Nosike Simplicius Dozie has been appointed the Acting Vice Chancellor of Kingsley Mbadiwe University at Ideato in Imo State by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Prof Dozie’s appointment is with immediate effect.

According to the Imo State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Bernard Thompson O. Ikegwuoha, with the appointment of Prof Dozie, “the former Vice Chancellor, Prof Tola Badejo, has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect.”

“This is sequel to the former Vice Chancellor’s unauthorised announcement, illegally suspending academic activities in the university for the 2020/2021 academic year.

“All students and staff of the University are consequently advised to disregard the unauthorised announcement of the former Vice Chancellor and return to normal academic and administrative life without delay,” Prof. Ikegwuoha added.

Born March 3, 1966, in Umuokazi Amuzi,

Ahiazu Mbaise local government area of Imo State, Nigeria Professor Dozie was one of the contenders for the office of the Vice Chancellor of FUTO which was filled recently.

He had his First School Leaving Certificate from Agbani Road Primary School, Enugu , Enugu State and attended Mbaise Secondary School, Aboh-Mbaise , Imo State where he obtained the West Africa School Certificate with Division One in 1980.

Prof. Dozie holds a BSc. combined honours in Microbiology/Biochemistry and an MSc Medical Microbiology from the prestigious University of Nigeria, Nsukka and a PhD in Public Health Parasitology from the University of Jos.

His quest for further skill sets in higher education management to him to Galilee International Management Institute (GIMI) Israel in 2010 and 2011

Professor Dozie, until his appointment is a public health scientist, teacher and community health specialist currently serving at the Department of

Public Health , Federal University of Technology Owerri , Nigeria.

Prof Dozie is a member of American Society of Tropical Medicine & Hygiene (ASTMH), served as a consultant to the World Health Organisation ; WHO’s African programme for Onchocerciasis, as well as a Director, Linkages and Advancement, Federal University of Technology Owerri .

Prof. Dozie started his teaching career in 1992 as an Assistant Lecturer at Imo State University Owerri, Nigeria and was promoted to the rank of a

Professor in 2005.

He was a Visiting Professor at the Federal University of Technology Owerri , Nigeria between 2007-2010 while on leave of Absence from Imo State University Owerri .

Prof Dozie was Head, Department of Public Health Technology, Dean, School of Health Technology and Member, 11th Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology Owerri .

Prof Dozie’s engagement in other National Assignments include Panel Moderator at the nd High-Level Meeting (HLM) of the GlobalPower Women Network Africa (GPWNA) organized by the Government of Nigeria in collaboration with the African Union and with support of UNAIDS , Abuja June 27 – 28, 2013; Facilitator, Induction Course for Ambassador-Designates by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nigeria, December 9 – 13, 2013; Panellist, 2014

Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship Plan (CSFP) Selection Interview, Federal Ministry of Education Federal Scholarship Board, Nanet Suites Abuja, December 1-5, 2014 and Member Imo State Government Transition Technical Committee (April, 2019).