…Declares Imo no go area for criminals

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma on Wednesday presented another 100 patrol vehicles fitted with gadgets to the operatives of the State’s security outfit, code-named Operation Search and Flush.

This brings to 200 such vehicles so far donated to the security agencies in Imo State by Governor Uzodimma since he assumed office in January 15, 2020.

Presenting the vehicles and equipment at the Heroe’s Square in Owerri, the Governor said the event was part of the administration’s response to the evolving security challenges in the State and a way of reinforcing what was started in March 2020 when the maiden presentation was made.

The Governor said: “We are reenergizing the security architecture in the State to make it more proactive and result oriented.”

For the Governor, the donation was an eloquent testimony to the administration’s resolve to confront and combat criminality headlong.

He used the occasion to declare a total war against crime, criminality and their sponsors in the State, emphasizing that with the event he was declaring a zero tolerance to crime in Imo State.

“From now onwards Imo State shall be a no go area for criminals,” Governor Uzodimma said and charged the security agencies to “take the war to the door steps of all criminals, their kindred, their hamlets and their hide-outs,”just as he insisted that “they must be smoked out and flushed out of Imo State.”

The Governor further charged the security agencies to chase the criminals to their hideouts, to search and flush out all smoking joints where marijuana and other dangerous drugs are sold and used.

He warned: “Henceforth any landlord who allows his property to be used by criminals, even smokers of weeds and other hard drugs will be answerable to the law.”

In like manner the Governor insisted that “any traditional ruler whose domain criminals abide and who fails to report same to relevant authorities will be held accountable.”

“Imo State will no longer tolerate a situation whereby our State is used as a breeding heaven for criminals,” Uzodimma insisted.

Governor Uzodimma who expressed satisfaction with the activities of the operators of Operation Search and Flush commended the heads of security agencies in Imo State and their men for their supportive roles in keeping Imo State and her citizenry safe.

He reminded them that the donation of the vehicles was a bold statement on the resolve of the State Government to flush out bandits, hoodlums and trigger-happy criminals and to let them know that their time is up.

The Governor used the opportunity to commiserate with the families of the officers who paid the supreme prize in the course of executing their lawful duties, and promised that his administration will always do the needful to cushion the pains of the losses.

In like manner, he assured that his administration will do all that is possible to ameliorate the pains of families who lost their loved ones in the course of accidental engagements to security agencies.

To the good people of Imo State the Governor assured: “You are safe, go about your lawful engagement without any fear of molestation,” adding, “no shaking, your safety is granteed.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Secretary to Imo State Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu informed that the presentation was a form of empowerment and encouragement that will enable the Security Agencies fight crime and criminality in Imo State to a halt.

He asked the security agencies to use the vehicles judiciously and enjoined the civilians to provide veritable information that will help the security agencies to ensure success in the fight and flushing out of criminals in Imo State.

Appreciating the Governor on behalf of the security agencies in Imo State, the head of Operation Search and Flush who is also the commandant 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze, Brig. Gen. Raymond Utshaha, thanked the Governor for the wonderful gesture and assured that the vehicles and equipment will be put to good use in the fight against crime in Imo State.

He acknowledge that the Governor has demonstrated a total confrontation to security challenges in the State, reminding all that the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999) as amended states that security and welfare shall be the primary purpose of the government.

He thanked the government on behalf of the other arms bearing security agencies that make up Operation Search and Flush in Imo State.