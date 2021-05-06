Monday, May 17, 2021
Arms purchase probe: Reps sack committee, 11 others

The House of Representatives has disbanded its ad hoc committee investigating the purchase, use and control of arms, ammunition, and related hardware by Military, Paramilitary and other Law Enforcement Agencies in Nigeria.

The panel was relieved of its mandate by the House on Wednesday.

The probe may be continued by another committee, that will be constituted by the Speaker in accordance with the House Rules.

The Adhoc committee had, at its last public sitting given the Chief of Army Staff time to go back and prepare a comprehensive position for presentation to it, while also asking the Inspector General of Police to do same and report back to the Committee.

