The abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have been released by bandits.

The Chairman of the forum of the abducted parents, Malam Abdullahi Usman, confirmed their release on Wednesday.

He said, “Yes, they have been released. They are on their way from the forest where they have been kept for the past (over) 50 days.”

Naija247news reported on March 11, 2021, that bandits invaded the school located in Afaka along the Kaduna International Airport Road and abducted 39 students.

The bandits demanded N500 million as ransom for their release.

However, 10 of the 39 abducted students were earlier released by their abductors in two batches of five each.