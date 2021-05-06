LASG partners Del-York Academy to boost creative sector in Lagos

By Oluwatope Lawanson

Lagos, May 5, 2021 Lagos State Government says it is committed to providing cutting-edge opportunities to practitioners in the creative sector to engender global competitiveness.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the remarks while addressing some creative trainees sponsored by his administration at the Del-York Academy in Lagos on Wednesday.

Sanwo-Olu said that there were opportunities in directing, cinematography, acting and in all the processes of film production, from script to screen.

The governor explained that the investment in the capacity development of practitioners in the sector aimed to give beneficiaries world-class exposure in the creative industry.

Joined the event virtually, Sanwo-Olu said that Delyork Academy, run by Mr Linus Idahosa, presented a compelling need for the partnership, as a serious-minded organisation has put together a first-class faculty for the trainees.

He said that he was convinced that the journey started by the creative arts trainees would be appreciated.

“It is a journey that will open up the entire world unto your palms.

“It will make you a globally competitive professional in the creative industry.

“We will give you the opportunity that will make you be what you want to be.

“This will put Lagos and Nigeria in that international space where even players in the international world will look out for you,’’ the governor said.

He further remarked that the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture would launch some other products to help the creative, entertainment and tourism industries.

This is in addition to other ongoing support for practitioners in the sector.

He assured the trainees of keeping in touch to assess the training sessions and their contents to be assured of their exposure to international practices.

“I plead you take it very seriously so that after your training, others can also benefit from the training and begin to build a robust ecosystem that we will all be proud of.’’

In her remarks, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, the state Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, observed that too many African-themed movies were shot outside the continent, which had led to the loss of primary benefits.

Akinbile-Yussuf explained that the rationale behind the Lagos State Creative Industry Initiative (LACI), initiated by the ministry, was to turn Lagos into Africa’s entertainment and creative hub.

She added that the concept aimed at ensuring that the state occupies its rightful place in the continent as the undisputed centre for outsourcing creative talents into the global entertainment industry talent pool.

“Lagos has more than enough stories to tell, enough sites and people to feature in these movies without any fear of cultural misrepresentation and or misappropriation.

“To bring this vision to fruition, our young people who will courageously lead us into the future must first be equipped with modern technological know-how.

“They must have the techniques and the technology-learning tools to ensure they can deliver on this important objective,’’ she said.

The commissioner enjoined the trainees to see themselves as ambassadors of the long-term vision of Lagos, knowing that their success is inextricably tied to that of Lagos.

Earlier, the President of DelYork Academy, Mr Idahosa lauded the vision of the governor for investing in the creative sector.

He said that the governor was a forward-thinking person and very futuristic in his administration.

“We believe that Lagos State can become the human capital base for creative industry across the country,’’ he said.

A beneficiary, Mr Deji Olatunde, described the gesture of the State Government as a rare privilege.

“We believe this is not just a pivotal point but history in the making because Nigerians are very creative.

“But there has not been formal structured training was in place.

“This initiative gives us the opportunity to interact with world-class people.

“It also gives us a way to structure our thinking to put forth materials to change the narrative in a way to link up with the world-class,’’ Olatunde said.

He pleaded with the government to put a law in place to ensure that the initiative continues and transcends the present administration.

