SIFAX Group to partner Liberia on port development

By Chiazo Ogbolu

Lagos, May 5, 2021 SIFAX Group of company has assured the Liberian government of its readiness to partner with the country in order to explore opportunities in its maritime and logistics sector.

Capt. Ibraheem Olugbade, Executive Director, Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited, disclosed this to newsmen in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.

He added that the assurance was given during a facility tour of Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited (the flagship maritime subsidiary of SIFAX Group) and SIFAX Inland Container Terminal, Ijora Causeway, Lagos, by the management of the National Port Authority of Liberia.

He said that the team was led by Mr Bill Twehway, its Managing Director.

While welcoming the visitors, Olugbade noted that SIFAX Group, with investment in Maritime, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Haulage & Logistics, Financial Services and Hospitality, was ready to share its wealth of experience in the management of Liberia’s port facilities.

“In realisation of our Pan-African dream, we are seeking to expand our operations into various African countries and as a Group, we have a rich pedigree in port terminal management and logistics.

“Since the take-over of the Terminal C of the Tin Can Island Port in 2006, we have invested heavily in the acquisition of equipment and skilled human capital. This has resulted in a great improvement in our service delivery.

“We also recently acquired over 10 acres of land on which SIFAX ICT is sited at Ijora.

Our plan is to make sure vessels berth at the Ijora terminal. This speaks a great deal about our commitment to improving the country’s maritime industry,” he said.

Twehway expressed satisfaction with the quality of equipment and facilities at the two terminals.

He said: “We are happy with what we have seen here today. We want to grow our ports in Liberia and we have no doubt that SIFAX Group is capable based on the equipment and facilities in the terminal as well as their record of performance.

“We will invite the SIFAX Group management to Liberia in order to have a first-hand assessment of our terminal so they can see areas where we can improve and where investments will be made,” he said.