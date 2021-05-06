Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has admonished security operatives investigating all the recent attacks perpetrated nationwide on government facilities to speed up the process.

Governor Uzodimma said the public is desirous of knowing the truth about those behind the mayhem visited on government property across the country as well as the sponsors of the security breaches.

Speaking on a Television programme on Wednesday, Governor Uzodimma said speeding up the investigation and making the outcome known to the public will go a long way in helping government find a lasting solution to the cases of insecurity that have recently caused a lot of tension in the country.

The Imo State Governor reiterated that unveiling the faces behind the security breaches across the country had become critical, noting that the attacks were targeted at the government of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) with the intetsion of discrediting the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Governor Uzodimma also took time to explain that despite the recent security breaches experienced in Imo State, the citizenry are happy with the government of the day, having seen the truth in the policy direction as far as development is concerned.

He said those insinuating that there is tension in Imo State were part of the people who have been working hard, using all forms of strategy, to distract and discredit the government of the day.

Governor Uzodimma added that he swore to an oath of office to protect the lives and property of the people, and that nothing will make him not to live by the oath of office he took.

He used the opportunity to tell the people to go about their normal business, promising that not again will Imo State be haven for criminals and other forms of criminality.