Thursday, May 6, 2021
HomeAfricaInvestmentSudan secures $425 mln loan to clear African Development Bank arrears
AfricaInvestment

Sudan secures $425 mln loan to clear African Development Bank arrears

By Naija247news, Nigeria
0
18

Sudan said on Wednesday it had cleared its arrears to the African Development Bank through a $425 million bridge loan provided by Britain, Sweden and Ireland, opening it up to new funding, including an immediate grant of $207 million.

The arrears clearance is Sudan’s latest step to clear at least $50 billion in debt. It has enacted aggressive economic reforms, which an ADB official praised in the statement.

Sudan expects to begin the Highly Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) process in June, and France is hosting a debt relief conference for the African country on May 17.

Sudan was previously able to clear its arrears to the World Bank through a bridge loan provided by the United States. It must still clear its International Monetary Fund arrears in order to proceed with HIPC.

France will grant a $1.5 billion bridge loan in order to accomplish that, a French diplomat said in April.

Previous articleRwandan deported from U.S. denies genocide charges
Next articleKenya and Tanzania ease cross-border business rules as relations thaw
Naija247news, Nigeriahttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.
RELATED ARTICLES

More Articles

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© 2021 naija247news.com

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com