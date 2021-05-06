Thursday, May 6, 2021
HomeAfricaEconomyTanzania stops flights to and from India amid coronavirus surge
AfricaEconomy

Tanzania stops flights to and from India amid coronavirus surge

By Naija247news, Nigeria
0
11

Tanzania has suspended flights to and from India amid the COVID-19 surge in the Southeast Asian nation, the country’s health ministry said, the latest sign of its increasingly active approach to tackling the pandemic under its new president.

It joins a growing list of East African countries that have halted flights to and from India, including Uganda and Kenya. read more

The suspension is effective immediately and will apply until further notice, the statement from the ministry’s permanent secretary Abel Makubi dated Tuesday said. Exceptions would be made for cargo planes and pre-approved flights on humanitarian, diplomatic, and medical missions.

These are among the latest tough measures taken by the government to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus since President Samia Suluhu Hassan took office in March. read more

Hassan’s approach has differed markedly from her predecessor John Magufuli, who downplayed the severity of the virus and encouraged natural remedies to combat it.

Previous articleKenya reports COVID-19 variant detected in India – health ministry
Next articleNearly 20 million more people hit by food crises last year
Naija247news, Nigeriahttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.
RELATED ARTICLES

More Articles

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© 2021 naija247news.com

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com