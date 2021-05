Abuja (Sundiata Post) – Former Women Affairs Minister, Aisha Jummai Alhassan, also called Mama Taraba is Dead, the Leadership has reported

Jummai Alhassan was a member of the 7th Senate having been elected on the platform of the PDP.

She later dumped the party for APC and was the governorship candidate of the party in the 2015 elections in Taraba State.

She died in a Cairo hospital, Egypt.

Details Later