Amaechi inaugurates shippers’ council north-central office in Jos

By Polycarp Auta

Jos, May 7, 2021 The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, says the presence of the North-Central zonal office complex of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) in Jos

would create more job opportunities in Plateau and Nigeria in general.

Amaechi spoke at the inauguration of the office complex in Jos on Friday, where he also commended the council on the achievement.

He said the presence of the office complex further showed the effective management of scarce resources by the council.

“This project is timely and I wish to congratulate the NSC for achieving this feat.

“What you are doing here is the proper management of our common wealth.

“This will no doubt create jobs, and so doing, it will address current security challenges such as banditry, kidnapping and other forms of insecurity facing the nation,” the minister said.

Amaechi thanked the government and people of Plateau for creating an enabling environment for the council to operate.

On his part, Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau thanked the council for siting the office in the state, saying it would add value to its economic fortunes.

He said with the abundant natural and human resources in the state, the council stands a better chance to thrive.

“We want to thank the council for siting this office here. This will no doubt add value and boost the economic fortunes of this state.

“This is coming at a time that the federal government is making frantic efforts to revive the rail lines in the country.

“I want to assure you of our support at all times. Our administration will continue to work for total peace to return to the state for its overall development,”he said.

In his address of welcome, Mr Hassan Bello, the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Council, said the presence of the office would attract more business opportunities to the state.

He said the office was dedicated to international shipping trade in the country.