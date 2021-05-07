Monday, May 17, 2021
Buhari hosts President Embalo of Guinea Bissau to Ramadan dinner

By Naija247news, Nigeria
By Ismaila Chafe
Abuja, May 6, 2021 President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday hosted President Umaro Sissons Embalo to a Ramadan Iftar dinner (breaking of fast) at the State House, Abuja.

Speaking at the event, President Muhammadu Buhari said Nigeria would raise the existing cordial relations with the Republic of Guinea Bissau higher in line with the strategic and economic priorities of the two nations.

The Nigerian leader, who described the relationship between the two countries and their leaders as “robust and stable,” commended Embalo as a brother and a true friend of Nigeria, endowed with a good vision for his own country and its people.

A statement by the president’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said the two leaders had candid discussions as friends and brothers.

”Throughout the Iftar dinner, the warmth and goodwill between the two leaders was evident for all to see,” the presidential aide revealed.

President Embalo, who is in Nigeria for a two-day official visit said the trajectory of the bilateral relations indicated a bright future for the two nations and the entire West African sub-region.

He thanked President Buhari for the role he played in the stabilisation of his country, saying that Guinea Bissau had been on the agenda of ECOWAS in the last 20 years.

He, therefore, expressed happiness that his country was no longer a problem for its neighbours.

Embalo said he thought the best moment to visit and say “thank you” and express his country’s appreciation to President Buhari was the period of the Ramadan.

