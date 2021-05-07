FCT Police Probe Viral Video on Ethnic Profiling in Kubwa

………. urges residents to report all suspicious movement

The attention of the FCT Police Command has been drawn to the viral video of looting in the social media, suggesting that the ‘’Hausas were looting Southerners at Arab Road, Kubwa-Abuja’’.

2. On the contrary, preliminary investigation reveals that, the Development Control of the Federal Capital Territory earlier conducted a demolition exercise on Thursday 6th May,2021 at Arab Road, Kubwa, however, some yet to be identified residents seized the opportunity to loot items from the demolition sites. Nonetheless, Police Operatives from Kubwa Division swiftly moved to the scene upon receiving the information to restore calm within the Area and arrest the suspects.

3. Consequently, the Commissioner of Police CP. Bala Ciroma has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident and appeals to residents to remain calm and law-abiding.

4. The Command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653,08028940883, and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number :09022222352.