Ghana’s Tema LNG terminal to get first cargo

Tema LNG terminal in Ghana, the first offshore LNG receiving terminal in sub-Saharan Africa, is expecting to receive its first LNG cargo at the end of May.

Tema LNG, consisting of separate regasification and storage vessels, is backed by Helios Investment Partners and Africa Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM).

The long-term supply deal between Royal Dutch Shell and Ghana National Petroleum Corp supports the project.

The project is ready for operations and is currently awaiting an agreement between Shell and Ghana National Petroleum Corp on the first delivery date, Platts reports.

The terminal received its floating regasification unit (FRU), built by Jiangnan Shipbuilding, in January. The LNG FRU is designed for a regasification capacity of around 1.7 million tonness of LNG per year and will be in operation for approximately 20 years.

The FSU will work in conjunction with an upgraded 127,500-cbm LNG carrier, to deliver 250 million standard cubic feet per day of natural gas. It will also provide facilities to bunker, reload, or breakbulk LNG.

In March, classification society Bureau Veritas has completed the classification of the Torman LNG FRU.

Vasant, the LNG storage vessel, is currently headed for Tema, as it will act as the dedicated storage vessel for the Ghana LNG project.

Spanish LNG terminal operator Reganosa will run and maintain the terminal.