Makinde administration open to constructive criticism – Deputy Gov.

By Akeem Abas

Ibadan, May 6, 2021 Alhaji Rauf Olaniyan, the Oyo State Deputy Governor has said that the Gov. Seyi Makinde-led administration is open to constructive criticism from the public.

Olaniyan said this on Thursday during the maiden Ramadan Lecture of the Ibadan Social Group (ISG), held at the club’s premises in Ibadan.

Naija247news reports that the ISG, which has its secretariat located in Iyaganku GRA, Ibadan, was founded in 1976.

Olaniyan said that the administration was open to constructive criticisms to deliver on the lofty programmes of the government geared toward the building of an egalitarian society.

“I want to specially commend the Club’s President, Mr Abdulrasak Bakare, for his sterling leadership qualities.

“I also enjoin today’s lecturer and other religious leaders to always speak truth to power.

“Our administration under His Excellency, Gov. Seyi Makinde, is open to constructive criticisms to continue to deliver on the lofty programmes of this government geared towards making society a better place for all of us to live in,” he said.

The deputy governor blamed the nation’s problems and widespread insecurity on religious intolerance, ignorance and lack of knowledge.

He said that both leading religions in the country preached tolerance and respect for the sanctity of lives.

“Both religions are the same. No religion is superior to the other. We need to embrace peace and orderliness,” the deputy governor said

Olaniyan lauded the Bakare-led group for the novel idea which came 45years after the club was established in 1976.

Ustaz Abdulrasak Olofinjana, the National Chief Missioner, Young Muslim Progressive Association of Nigeria (YOMPAN SA’IDNA), enjoined Muslims to allow the teachings of Ramadan to guide their daily activities.

Olofinjana, who was the guest lecturer, stressed the need for all to support the cause of humanity by assisting the less privileged.

The cleric, in his lecture entitled ‘Ramadan: The Future of Individual and The Nation’, urged leaders at all levels to be guided by the fear of God.

He also advised the followers to always cooperate with the leaders by being good citizens.

Earlier, Bakare said his leadership conceptualised the Ramadan lecture and Christmas Carol to serve as constant reminder to his colleagues that God had been kind to the group for the past 45 years.

He urged all to keep supporting the club’s activities for the betterment of the society.

Also, Mr Uthman Adeniyi, the club’s Vice President lauded the members for their support and continuous cooperation with the leadership.

Naija247news reports that the event featured breaking of the fast (iftar) and special prayers for the founders, members as well as the society in genera