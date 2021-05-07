BROOKLYN, NY – Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Brooklyn is celebrating Mother’s Day with a special guest speaker this Sunday, May 9 at the 10am service. They have invited mother, housing expert, and Brooklyn Borough Presidential candidate Trisha Ocona to speak to the congregation. As one of the few women vying to make history as the first female Brooklyn Borough President, Trisha Ocona is the perfect person to celebrate motherhood with the church and share her experience as a native Brooklynite. As a housing professional for over twenty years, Trisha understands the way that housing affects every resident of Brooklyn whether they rent, own a home, or make a living as a landlord. She is ready to educate the community on the available resources for anyone who has unanswered questions regarding housing issues brought on by the pandemic.

“I am honored to speak at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church. Reverend Dr. Johnny Ray Youngblood has done such a great job elevating the community and the congregation,” says Ocona. “As a mother to school-aged children and the daughter of aging parents, I understand the issues that my neighbors and community members face on a daily basis. Their challenges are my challenges, and I am focused on bringing real solutions to the community. In order to ensure representation and collaboration, I plan to devise a series of advisory councils composed of members of various communities to develop solutions.”

Trisha Ocona is a self-proclaimed community strategist and educator, NOT a politician. She understands the gravity of the consequences of the housing crisis brought on by the pandemic and fears that it could alter Brooklyn forever if leadership does not act. To support Trisha Ocona and learn more about the issues, visit www.TrishaOcona.com.