New police CP promises to improve police presence in Imo

By Ikechukwu Iweajunwa

Owerri, May 6, 2021 The new Commissioner of Police in Imo, Mr Abutu Yaro, has promised to bring back Police presence and ensured peaceful atmosphere in the state.

Yaro disclosed this during his maiden briefing with journalists in Owerri on Wednesday.

He said that Imo would bounce back as a peaceful state through the enhanced police activities.

The Police boss reassured Imo citizens of adequate security and urged them to assist the police with useful information on suspicious movements in the state.

“I am in Imo to fight crime; crime fighting is our business, although we have lost some of our men, that is not enough reason for us to relax.

“Imo must bounce back again, we must restore confidence in the people and ensure that bandits do not have their way in Imo any longer,” he said.

The CP solicited the cooperation of the media, community leaders and other stakeholders in bringing back peace to the state.

“I shall make myself available to the people, every adult in Imo should have my telephone number; this is another way of reassuring the public of my commitment to fight crime.

“My phone number is 08037233584, I want the print media to publish my number for every person to have access to it,” he said.

Naija247news reports that Imo has come under serious attacks by unknown gunmen in recent time, leading to the death of both security personnel and civilians.