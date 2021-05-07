Our investment in education yielding positive results – Sanwo-Olu

By Florence Onuegbu

Lagos, May 7, 2021 Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says his administration’s investment in the education sector in the state is yielding positive results.

Sanwo-Olu said this on Thursday during the inauguration of the Lagos State School Infrastructure Projects and unveiling of four school buildings.

He said the positive evidence was seen in the performance of students in examinations and morals.

”I am glad to note that our investment in the education sector has been yielding positive results.

”Our students’ performance has improved in examinations, national and international competitions. They also have improved morals, etiquette and confidence in public speaking.

”Lagos state public schools have consistently emerged overall best at the international Robotics Competition since 2015 and have continued to excellently represent Nigeria at this annual competition.

‘’Also, the Lagos state team emerged winners and our state was one of the bests at the 2021 National Junior Engineers, Technicians and Scientist (JETS) Competition, which took place at the National Mathematical Centre, Kwali between February 21 and 27.

”The state team won 11 medals and 10 cups in various categories,” the governor said.

He also said that in the recently concluded Maltina School Games, Lagos emerged the Overall Best State, with the students clinching 21 Gold Medals.

According to him, these and many other feats are testaments to the improvement in the quality and standard of education in the public schools.

The governor acknowledged the contributions of the hardworking teachers to the success of the schools and students.

”The infrastructure being put in place in our schools will amount to nothing if they are not complemented by competent, dedicated and passionate teachers.

”To our amiable children and leaders of the future, I can’t wait to see you become global leaders and professionals in various fields. You can do it. I challenge you to study hard to justify Lagos state’s investment in your education.

”I assure all parents that the standard of education in our state will continue to rise and we will not stop until Lagos state schools become a positive reference point across the globe,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Education, Mr Okanlawon Sanni, said the education sector had received enormous attention from the state government.

Sanni, however, said that education deserved more budgetary allocation, though more was being included by the day.

”Last year it was 11.2 per cent share of the budget, this year it is 12.7 per or thereabout. It is a good one but we will not hesitate to hit the hammer on 30 per cent for education, because it deserves more.

”And we are talking about building the future of the next generation of leader, hence, you must provide quality education.

”365 secondary schools, 1,016 public primary schools filling these 365 secondary schools is a lot of challenge, but that you have accepted building and completing schools, God will continue to strengthen you sir.

”God will continue to energise you and at the end of the day, residents will be very very proud of you,” he said.

Related