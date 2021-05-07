Senate optimistic of improvement in security situation in Nigeria

By Kingsley Okoye

Abuja,May 6,2021 The Senate has expressed optimism that Nigeria would overcome its numerous security challenges in a very short while.

President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan said this when he spoke after the closed session that lasted for over three hours with Heads of Security Agencies on Thursday in Abuja.

The executive session was hinged on an invitation by the Senate to the service chiefs on the security situation in the country.

“The Chief of Defence Staff spoke on behalf of all the services, which includes the Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff and Director Generals of Defence Intelligence Agency on their plans for containing the present insecurity situation in the country.

“Thereafter, they answered questions from distinguished senators bordering on security, insurgency, terrorism, kidnapping and other topical national security matters of interest to the parliament.

“This a true reflection of what transpired in the closed session,” Lawan said.

Senate, thereafter adjourned sitting to May 18, 2021