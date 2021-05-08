FGN Bond Yields Rise Further as Traders Stay on the Side lines…

In the just concluded week, sentiment remained bearish at the OTC market as the values of FGN bonds traded decreased and yields expanded for all maturities tracked. Sell-offs continued as traders requested for higher rates at the bond market.

Specifically, the 5-year, 14.50% FGN JUL 2021, 7-year 13.53% FGN APR 2025 and 10-year 16.29% FGN MAR 2027 lost N0.24, N2.38 and N2.90 respectively; their

corresponding yields rose to 3.10% (from

3.01%), 12.22% (from 11.47%) and 13.10%

(from 12.46%) respectively.

However, the 20-year, 16.25% FGN MAR 2037 closed flat at a yield of 13.96%.

Meanwhile, the value of FGN Eurobonds traded at the international capital market rose for all maturities tracked; the 10-year, 6.375% JUL 12, 2023 paper, the 20-year, 7.69% FEB 23, 2038 paper and the 30-year, 7.62% NOV 28, 2047 debt gained USD0.01, USD0.17 and USD0.40 respectively; their corresponding yields decreased to 2.90% (from 2.93%), 7.39% (from 7.41%) and 7.54% (from 7.58%) respectively.

In the new week, we expect local OTC bond prices to moderate (and yields to increase) as bearish bias continues in the market.