Monday, May 17, 2021
Net Savers Earn Little as Prime Borrowers Remain Most Favoured within Nigeria’s Banking sector

By Godwin Okafor
Meanwhile, despite the aggressive rise in inflation rate, net savers earned little as average savings deposit rate remained less than 2% while 3- and 12-month deposit rates fell to 3.03% and 4.94% (from 3.13% and 5.36% in February) respectively.

In contrast, prime borrowers continued to benefit from a sustained decline in interest rates as average prime lending rate fell for the fourth straight month to 11.13% (from 11.21% in February).

The banks were however compensated by an increase in maximum lending rates to 28.74% (from 28.54%).

