Meanwhile, despite the aggressive rise in inflation rate, net savers earned little as average savings deposit rate remained less than 2% while 3- and 12-month deposit rates fell to 3.03% and 4.94% (from 3.13% and 5.36% in February) respectively.

In contrast, prime borrowers continued to benefit from a sustained decline in interest rates as average prime lending rate fell for the fourth straight month to 11.13% (from 11.21% in February).

The banks were however compensated by an increase in maximum lending rates to 28.74% (from 28.54%).