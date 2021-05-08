Monday, May 17, 2021
Nigeria generates N496.39bn as Value Added Tax in first three months of 2021

By Naija247news, Nigeria
Sectoral distribution of Value Added Tax (VAT) data for Q1 2021 reflected that the sum of N496.39bn was generated as VAT in Q1 2021 as against N454.69bn generated in Q4 2020 and N324.58bn generated in Q1 2020 representing 9.17% increase Quarter-on-Quarter and 52.93% increase Year-on-Year.

Other Manufacturing generated the highest amount of VAT with N49.41bn generated and closely followed by Professional Services generating N42.50bn, State Ministries & Parastatals generating N26.96bn while Mining generated the least and closely followed by Pioneering and Textile and Garment Industry with N48.36m, N77.01m and N289.41m generated respectively.

Out of the total amounted generated in Q1 2021, N224.85bn was generated as Non-Import VAT locally while N171.66bn was generated as Non-Import VAT for foreign. The balance of N99.88bn was generated as NCS-Import VAT.

