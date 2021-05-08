Monday, May 17, 2021
By Godwin Okafor
Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves rose m-o-m by 0.2% to USD34.88 billion at the end of April despite decline in average price of Bonny Light crude oil over the same period (Bonny Light softened m-o-m by 2.06% to USD64.27 a barrel).

However, Naira depreciated, on average, against the greenback in most forex market segments in April – Naira weakened at the NAFEX, BDC and Parallel markets by 0.07%, 0.27% and 0.09% to N410.36/USD, N479.10USD and N484.25/USD respectively but was flat at N380.69 at the Interbank FX segment.

Latest data showed that goods and services import cover moderated to 6.1 months in January 2021 from 6.3 months in December while external debt to external reserves ratio rose to 95.8% as at December from 89.5% as at September.

