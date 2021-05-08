The management of Gab and Nuella has refuted claimed made in a Pointblanknews.com story with the title “Exposed! Sylva, Mamman Daura, Buhari’s aides share $100m bribe money from marginal fields sale,” regarding its Director, Mrs. Veronica Folorunso.

The online platform in an article published on May 6, 2021 claimed that Mrs Folorunso was involved in a high level bribery scandal relating to the oil asset bidding round that was conducted in Nigeria last year.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state that with respect to Mrs. Folorunso in particular, the content of the article is a fragment of the imagination of the authors. None of the content of the article, as regards Mrs. Folorunso, is true,” a statement signed on behalf of the company by Mr. Abdur-Rasheed Babatunde Omidiya noted.

“Over the past few days, we have observed that the article in question has been surreptitiously syndicated across a number of underground online media platforms that either have no known office, standards and registration in Nigeria. Some of such websites have altogether expunged Mrs. Folorunso from the article when they were confronted with facts.

“It is clear that this is the work of mischief makers who are motivated by pecuniary motives.

Mrs. Folorunso is a law abiding Nigerian citizen who has established herself as a professional in the oil and gas industry for over two decades. Her reputation has been carefully built through integrity, hard work and commitment to professionalism, the statement noted.

The company also indicated that it will seek redress in the matter, “As a law abiding organisation, we have reached out to the concerned media platforms to point out the inaccuracies. In the meantime, our legal counsel is reviewing the publication for necessary actions, the company spokesperson. ”

“We urge the general public to totally disregard all baseless insinuations to the contrary,” the company spokesperson Mr. Omidiya said.