Coastline terminals: Dangote Group does not own, not affiliated with ICTSI

Our attention has been drawn to an online publication by Sahara Reporters titled ‘EXCLUSIVE: How Suspended NPA Boss, Hadiza Usman Awarded Coastline Terminals To Dangote’s Proxy Company In Shady Deal’, dated Sunday, May 9, 2021.

We want to state without equivocation that Dangote Group does not own and has no affiliation whatsoever with ICTSI as was suggested in the publication.

The Dangote Group of Companies refutes in entirety the claims made in the story and condemn the deliberate attempt by Sahara Reporters to implicate our organisation in a matter we know nothing about.

The group or any of our business units has no dealings on the coastline terminals in Onne Ports Complex nor are we in anyway in any agreement or partnership with the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) or ICSTSI for control of operation of any of its berths in the complex.

Our stand on this matter is justified by a letter dated Sunday, May 9, 2021 sent from Manila, Philippines, by ICTSI, Senior Vice-President, Philippines, Hans-Ole Madsen, to the Editor, Sahara Reporters, which states: “We would like to clarify that International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) is a Philippine publicly listed independent company engaged in the operation of 33 ports on 6 continents. ICTSI ranks as Top-10 port operator in the world. ICSTSI is not owned or in any way affiliated with the Dangote group of companies.”

It smacks of irresponsible journalism for Sahara Reporters to publish such an ill-researched, libelous and foul-intentioned story, aimed at tarnishing the good image of a responsible organisation.

We are consulting with our Legal Department on the steps to take on the issue and our decision will be communicated in due course.

The Dangote Group of Companies supports responsible journalism that respects the sacredness of facts and uphold the noble ethics of journalism.