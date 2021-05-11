ICSAN seeks inclusion of corporate governance in school curriculum

By Rukayat Moisemhe

Lagos, May 11, 2021 The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) says the inclusion of courses on corporate governance practices in schools’ curriculum would help curb corporate failures in the country.

Dr Adeyinka Hassan, Chairman, Corporate Governance and Capacity Building Committee, ICSAN, said this at the Institute’s Corporate Governance Roundtable Press Briefing on Tuesday in Lagos.

Hassan told newsmen of the efforts of the institute to take corporate governance to elementary school level to inculcate it as part of civic education.

He noted that this would engender better societal and economical national outcomes.

Hassan said the entrenchment of the corporate governance principles in both private and public sectors would also strengthen the nation’s corporate polity to ensure business profitability and sustainability.

Intimating newsmen of the Institute’s 2021 Roundtable on Corporate Governance scheduled to hold on May 20, 2021, Hassan noted that it was aimed at improving the capacity of board members in both private and public sectors.

According to him, the Roundtable themed: “Ethical Governance in the Boardroom: Implications for Stakeholders” would cover the conduct, structure, and ways of addressing conflict management by board members.

“The roundtable on corporate governance is pertinent and timely to address corporate failures.

“Looking at the society and its current needs, corporate governance is important to assist boards and its members at every point in time, and across all sectors of the economy.

“When your board is good, your organization turns out well, the society and the nation would also enjoy the ripple effects.

“The institute has moved to take corporate governance to the elementary level as a part of civic education to inculcate its practices from a tender age.

“This way, we are bringing the knowledge of corporate governance to our children and the youths that really need it and then upscale to the tertiary level.

“Currently, many tertiary institutions have partnered with ICSAN on this and I’m sure that before long, the nation’s corporate polity would evolve with international best governance practices,” he said.

Hassan also urged organizations to conduct recurrent stakeholders engagements to timely diseminate important information.

He also pushed for collaboration with public sector practitioners to engender participation, compliance to the principles of corporate governance.

Also, Mrs Lynda Onefeli, Chairperson, Advocacy and Publicity Committee, ICSAN, urged members and corporate bodies to take advantage of the Institute’s training on corporate governance audit board evaluation certification training.

Onefeli, noted that the training, scheduled to hold next week, would focus on board audit evaluation to strengthen boards’ structure.

