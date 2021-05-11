Monday, May 17, 2021
Top Stories

Kidnapping: FCT Police Arrest Six Kidnap Kingpins

By Naija247news, Nigeria
0
45

Must read

Naija247news, Nigeriahttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Six Kidnap kingpins responsible for abductions and kidnappings both in Gwagwalada and Kwali Council areas have been arrested in a major breakthrough by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command.

PRNigeria gathered that the police arrested the suspects at different locations after intelligence gathering.

A senior operative involved in the anti-kidnapping operation told PRNigeria that the dens for keeping hostages pending payment of ransom were also discovered.

He said: “After undertaking surveillance and intelligence gathering, the special anti-kidnapping squad of the police command successfully arrested six suspects who were behind major kidnapping and abduction at Tungan Maji in Gwagwalada and Kwaita in Kwalli axis.

“They were arrested at different locations after tracing the hideouts where they normally kept their hostages. We are still trailing other suspects.”

Previous articleNigerian shipowners should leverage IT infrastructure for crew, vessels’ safety — Expert
Next articleFirm to invest $130m in Enugu modern lifestyle district
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article

© Munich, LLC. All rights reserved. Pulses Pro® is a registered U.S. trademark of tagDiv, LLC.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com